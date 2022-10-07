Investors await US non-farm payrolls data while dollar and Treasury yields remain elevated
Friday, October 7 2022
JSE will open to lower Asian markets as traders wait to see what the latest US non-farm payrolls, which shows the total number of paid workers in the world’s largest economy excluding certain categories, and other data being released later on Friday holds.
The Nikkei in Japan lost 0.64% in early trade and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.13%. The Shanghai composite remains closed as China celebrates its Golden Week holiday. Year to date the Nikkei is down 7.36%, the Hang Seng 23.48% and the Shanghai composite 16.74%...
JSE opening to lower markets ahead of US jobs report
Sentiment in Hong Kong was dragged down by the US blacklisting more Chinese companies
JSE will open to lower Asian markets as traders wait to see what the latest US non-farm payrolls, which shows the total number of paid workers in the world’s largest economy excluding certain categories, and other data being released later on Friday holds.
The Nikkei in Japan lost 0.64% in early trade and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.13%. The Shanghai composite remains closed as China celebrates its Golden Week holiday. Year to date the Nikkei is down 7.36%, the Hang Seng 23.48% and the Shanghai composite 16.74%...
