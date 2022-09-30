×

September 25 — Eliud Kipchoge wins the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, shattering his own world record. The Kenyan finished the race in a time of 2hr 1min 9sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best, which was set in the German capital four years ago.

Picture: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS
Picture: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS

September 25 — A member of an electoral commission walks past a destroyed building with a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

September 25 — A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the new family code referendum in Havana, Cuba. The referendum passed, legalising gay marriage and same-sex adoption, among other things.

Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS
Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS

September 26 — Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holds a sign after the right-wing bloc won Italy’s election, in Rome, Italy.

Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/ REUTERS
Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/ REUTERS

September 26 — Residents wait on the roof of their homes for the flooding to subside after Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines.

Picture: ELOISA LOPEZ/REUTERS
Picture: ELOISA LOPEZ/REUTERS

September 26 — A man carries a bag on his head as travellers from Russia cross the border to Georgia to escape President Vladimir Putin’s draft for the war in Ukraine.

September 27 — Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak surface in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark. The EU has said leaks in major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage. The incident has prompted increased security on energy infrastructure across Europe, with some countries, such as Poland, pointing the finger at Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine and has curbed gas flows to Europe.

Picture: DANISH DEFENCE COMMAND/HANDOOUT/REUTERS
Picture: DANISH DEFENCE COMMAND/HANDOOUT/REUTERS

September 27 — A vintage car passes by debris caused by  Hurricane Ian as it passed in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed, leaving the country of 11-million people without power. Thousands were evacuated ahead of the storm.

Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS
Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS

September 27 —  Protester Steve Bray holds a placard pointing out the pound’s fall to a record low outside the entrance to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. The currency rose lightly on Tuesday but speculators are betting it will slide to less than $1.

Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

September 28 — Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane appears in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The former mineral resources minister and two others are facing fraud and corruption charges related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES

September 28 — A woman holds a purple handkerchief reading “Educate your rebelliousness” during a rally in support of safe and legal abortion access, during International Safe Abortion Day, in Bogota, Colombia.

Picture: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Picture: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS

September 28 — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, greets Kembo Mohadi, former vice-president of Zimbabwe, ahead of their meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Kishida used the state funeral of former leader Shinzo Abe as a “chance for diplomacy” and reportedly met 30 envoys over three days.

Picture: KIYOSHI OTA/REUTERS
Picture: KIYOSHI OTA/REUTERS

September 29 — Oliver Blume, CEO of German car manufacturer Porsche, and CFO Lutz Meschke, ring the opening bell during Porsche’s IPO in Frankfurt, Germany. VW listed the luxury car brand in one of Germany’s biggest listing in more than 25 years. 

Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

September 29 — Israeli troops detain a man during a Palestinian protest over the killing of Palestinian gunmen in an Israeli raid on Wednesday, in Hebron, the West Bank. 

Picture: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS
Picture: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS

September 29 — Two lions, Mir (meaning peace) and Simba, who were rescued from Ukraine during the war, have finally arrived in SA and were released at the Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary in Thornhill in the Eastern Cape. After the start of the war, Warriors for Wildlife founder Lionel de Lange flew to the Ukraine, where he lived for 11 years, to arrange for the rescue of  Mir, Simba and 11 other lions and a bear.

Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

September 29 — Stan Pentz walks out of Iona neighbourhood after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the US. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration and warned there could be “substantial loss of life”. Millions were left without power.

Picture: USA TODAY NETWORK/ANDREW WEST/REUTERS
Picture: USA TODAY NETWORK/ANDREW WEST/REUTERS
