The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
September 25 — Eliud Kipchoge wins the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, shattering his own world record. The Kenyan finished the race in a time of 2hr 1min 9sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best, which was set in the German capital four years ago.
September 25 — A member of an electoral commission walks past a destroyed building with a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine.
September 25 — A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the new family code referendum in Havana, Cuba. The referendum passed, legalising gay marriage and same-sex adoption, among other things.
September 26 — Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holds a sign after the right-wing bloc won Italy’s election, in Rome, Italy.
September 26 — Residents wait on the roof of their homes for the flooding to subside after Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines.
September 26 — A man carries a bag on his head as travellers from Russia cross the border to Georgia to escape President Vladimir Putin’s draft for the war in Ukraine.
September 27 — Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak surface in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark. The EU has said leaks in major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage. The incident has prompted increased security on energy infrastructure across Europe, with some countries, such as Poland, pointing the finger at Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine and has curbed gas flows to Europe.
September 27 — A vintage car passes by debris caused by Hurricane Ian as it passed in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed, leaving the country of 11-million people without power. Thousands were evacuated ahead of the storm.
September 27 — Protester Steve Bray holds a placard pointing out the pound’s fall to a record low outside the entrance to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. The currency rose lightly on Tuesday but speculators are betting it will slide to less than $1.
September 28 — Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane appears in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The former mineral resources minister and two others are facing fraud and corruption charges related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
September 28 — A woman holds a purple handkerchief reading “Educate your rebelliousness” during a rally in support of safe and legal abortion access, during International Safe Abortion Day, in Bogota, Colombia.
September 28 — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, greets Kembo Mohadi, former vice-president of Zimbabwe, ahead of their meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Kishida used the state funeral of former leader Shinzo Abe as a “chance for diplomacy” and reportedly met 30 envoys over three days.
September 29 — Oliver Blume, CEO of German car manufacturer Porsche, and CFO Lutz Meschke, ring the opening bell during Porsche’s IPO in Frankfurt, Germany. VW listed the luxury car brand in one of Germany’s biggest listing in more than 25 years.
September 29 — Israeli troops detain a man during a Palestinian protest over the killing of Palestinian gunmen in an Israeli raid on Wednesday, in Hebron, the West Bank.
September 29 — Two lions, Mir (meaning peace) and Simba, who were rescued from Ukraine during the war, have finally arrived in SA and were released at the Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary in Thornhill in the Eastern Cape. After the start of the war, Warriors for Wildlife founder Lionel de Lange flew to the Ukraine, where he lived for 11 years, to arrange for the rescue of Mir, Simba and 11 other lions and a bear.
September 29 — Stan Pentz walks out of Iona neighbourhood after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the US. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration and warned there could be “substantial loss of life”. Millions were left without power.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The week in pictures
Lions rescued from the war in Ukraine arrive at an Eastern Cape sanctuary, Porsche lists in Frankfurt, Kipchoge shatters world record, former minister Mosebenzi Zwane in court, Russia's 'sham' referendum, Italy's right-wing bloc wins power, Hurricane Ian causes devastation, and more
September 25 — Eliud Kipchoge wins the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, shattering his own world record. The Kenyan finished the race in a time of 2hr 1min 9sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best, which was set in the German capital four years ago.
September 25 — A member of an electoral commission walks past a destroyed building with a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine.
September 25 — A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the new family code referendum in Havana, Cuba. The referendum passed, legalising gay marriage and same-sex adoption, among other things.
September 26 — Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holds a sign after the right-wing bloc won Italy’s election, in Rome, Italy.
September 26 — Residents wait on the roof of their homes for the flooding to subside after Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines.
September 26 — A man carries a bag on his head as travellers from Russia cross the border to Georgia to escape President Vladimir Putin’s draft for the war in Ukraine.
September 27 — Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak surface in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark. The EU has said leaks in major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage. The incident has prompted increased security on energy infrastructure across Europe, with some countries, such as Poland, pointing the finger at Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine and has curbed gas flows to Europe.
September 27 — A vintage car passes by debris caused by Hurricane Ian as it passed in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed, leaving the country of 11-million people without power. Thousands were evacuated ahead of the storm.
September 27 — Protester Steve Bray holds a placard pointing out the pound’s fall to a record low outside the entrance to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. The currency rose lightly on Tuesday but speculators are betting it will slide to less than $1.
September 28 — Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane appears in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The former mineral resources minister and two others are facing fraud and corruption charges related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
September 28 — A woman holds a purple handkerchief reading “Educate your rebelliousness” during a rally in support of safe and legal abortion access, during International Safe Abortion Day, in Bogota, Colombia.
September 28 — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, greets Kembo Mohadi, former vice-president of Zimbabwe, ahead of their meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Kishida used the state funeral of former leader Shinzo Abe as a “chance for diplomacy” and reportedly met 30 envoys over three days.
September 29 — Oliver Blume, CEO of German car manufacturer Porsche, and CFO Lutz Meschke, ring the opening bell during Porsche’s IPO in Frankfurt, Germany. VW listed the luxury car brand in one of Germany’s biggest listing in more than 25 years.
September 29 — Israeli troops detain a man during a Palestinian protest over the killing of Palestinian gunmen in an Israeli raid on Wednesday, in Hebron, the West Bank.
September 29 — Two lions, Mir (meaning peace) and Simba, who were rescued from Ukraine during the war, have finally arrived in SA and were released at the Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary in Thornhill in the Eastern Cape. After the start of the war, Warriors for Wildlife founder Lionel de Lange flew to the Ukraine, where he lived for 11 years, to arrange for the rescue of Mir, Simba and 11 other lions and a bear.
September 29 — Stan Pentz walks out of Iona neighbourhood after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the US. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration and warned there could be “substantial loss of life”. Millions were left without power.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.