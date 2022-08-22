×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as rand hovers at R17/$

Risk aversion took hold on Friday as investors digested hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve

22 August 2022 - 07:01 Karl Gernetzky
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The JSE looks set to join a mixed session for Asian markets on Monday morning, with the rand hovering at R17/$, taking a hit from signs the worst is yet to come in terms of interest rate hikes.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting confirmed a hawkish stance towards inflation, offering the prospect of restrictive monetary policy for an extended period to bring inflation back to about 2%, from 8.5% in July.

Global markets have been in recovery mode over the past few weeks, also boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports from US companies.

Data showed on Friday inflation in the eurozone hit a record 8.9% in July, while markets will be closely watching the Jackson Hole symposium in the US this week, with Fed chair Jerome Powell set to give a speech on Friday.

In morning trade Japan's nikkei was down 0.48%, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.57% and the hang seng 0.18%.

Tencent, important to the JSE due to Naspers, fell 0.13%.

Gold was flat at $1,745.40/oz while platinum rose 0.38% to $895.70. Brent crude was down 0.32% to $95.45/$.

The rand was flat at R17/$, having lost about 60c since the same time last week, with the dollar in favour as investors reconsider the path of Fed hikes.

Training and staffing group Workforce Holdings is due to release its results for the six months to end-June later, flagging a rise in headline earnings per share of up to 35%, though it didn't go into details.  

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Companies
2 days ago

European stocks fall on strong dollar, weak German and UK data

Strong dollar, weak UK consumer sentiment and German producer prices, which saw their highest ever increases in July, weigh on European stocks
Markets
2 days ago

Oil slips, heads for weekly loss

A strong dollar and worries about a global economic slowdown are weighing on oil
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as rand ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes in the red as rand ...
Markets
3.
Gold hits more than three-week low on stronger ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls on stronger dollar and fears rates hike ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares and yuan slide on strong dollar amid ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips as Opec shifts blame for high prices

Markets

Gold slides as dollar hits one-month high

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat while rand weakens to one-month low

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.