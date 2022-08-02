Gold hits a four-week high

Pelosi trip to Taiwan adds to fears about risk of China reaction and recession
Bioengineering makes sustainability sustainable
At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Total sales of R41.3bn for retailer’s half-year to end June 26 are broadly unchanged
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
Bengaluru — Gold prices notched a four-week high on Tuesday and extended their winning streak to a fifth session, as a dip in the US dollar and Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid heightened worries over a global economic slowdown.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,774.38 an ounce at 4.02am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session.
US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,790.80 an ounce.
The dollar weakened 0.2% to a near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
“Gold could push a little higher towards mid $1,800 because the dollar will continue to weaken over the course of August as a lot of the macro numbers in the US are starting to look worse,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
“If things continue to deteriorate the Federal Reserve could maybe stop raising rates at some point to let the economy heal and more importantly, in Europe and China, we could start seeing some kind of stimulus spending.”
Factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum last month, as flagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday.
The recent batch of weak US economic readings point to a slowdown that could prompt the Fed to be less aggressive in its monetary policy tightening plans.
Gold, which tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, has gained nearly $100 since falling on July 21 to its lowest level in more than one year.
Investors are also keeping watch on possible escalation in Sino-US tension with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan amid objections from China.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.22 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $907.98, and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,199.67.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold hits a four-week high
Bengaluru — Gold prices notched a four-week high on Tuesday and extended their winning streak to a fifth session, as a dip in the US dollar and Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid heightened worries over a global economic slowdown.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,774.38 an ounce at 4.02am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session.
US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,790.80 an ounce.
The dollar weakened 0.2% to a near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
“Gold could push a little higher towards mid $1,800 because the dollar will continue to weaken over the course of August as a lot of the macro numbers in the US are starting to look worse,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
“If things continue to deteriorate the Federal Reserve could maybe stop raising rates at some point to let the economy heal and more importantly, in Europe and China, we could start seeing some kind of stimulus spending.”
Factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum last month, as flagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday.
The recent batch of weak US economic readings point to a slowdown that could prompt the Fed to be less aggressive in its monetary policy tightening plans.
Gold, which tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, has gained nearly $100 since falling on July 21 to its lowest level in more than one year.
Investors are also keeping watch on possible escalation in Sino-US tension with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan amid objections from China.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.22 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $907.98, and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,199.67.
Reuters
Gold holds steady amid weaker dollar and lower bond yields
Investors in a bind over offloading Russian gold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.