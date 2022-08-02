×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold hits a four-week high

02 August 2022 - 07:42 Brijesh Patel
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold prices notched a four-week high on Tuesday and extended their winning streak to a fifth session, as a dip in the US dollar and Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid heightened worries over a global economic slowdown.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,774.38 an ounce at 4.02am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,790.80 an ounce.

The dollar weakened 0.2% to a near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

“Gold could push a little higher towards mid $1,800 because the dollar will continue to weaken over the course of August as a lot of the macro numbers in the US are starting to look worse,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

“If things continue to deteriorate the Federal Reserve could maybe stop raising rates at some point to let the economy heal and more importantly, in Europe and China, we could start seeing some kind of stimulus spending.”

Factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum last month, as flagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday.

The recent batch of weak US economic readings point to a slowdown that could prompt the Fed to be less aggressive in its monetary policy tightening plans.

Gold, which tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, has gained nearly $100 since falling on July 21 to its lowest level in more than one year.

Investors are also keeping watch on possible escalation in Sino-US tension with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan amid objections from China.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.22 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $907.98, and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,199.67.

Reuters

Gold holds steady amid weaker dollar and lower bond yields

Spot bullion was little changed at $1,764.32 per ounce after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday
Markets
1 day ago

Investors in a bind over offloading Russian gold

A ban on bullion minted after invasion of Ukraine does not apply to ingots in vaults from before the conflict started
World
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker but rand extends ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices slip ahead of meetings involving Opec
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Soft commodity rally takes a breather
Markets
5.
Rand steady against rampant dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.