×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil falls to lowest level in two weeks

02 August 2022 - 07:41 Stephanie Kelly
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

New York — Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.

Brent crude futures fell 77c, or 0.8%, to $99.26 a barrel by 4.21am GMT, while WTI crude futures eased 67c, or 0.7%, to $93.22 a barrel.

The slide came after Brent futures slumped on Monday to a session low of $99.09 a barrel, their lowest since July 15. The US crude benchmark dropped to as low as $92.42 a barrel, its weakest since July 14.

“Crude prices tumbled after a wealth of factory activity data suggested the world is headed towards a giant global economic contraction, and on expectations for more oil output following a very good earnings season for oil companies,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst from Oanda, in a note.

Recessionary concerns were heightened on Monday as surveys from the US, Europe and Asia showed that factories struggled for momentum in July. Flagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production.

The price drops also come as market participants await the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between the oil cartel Opec and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, to decide on September output.

Two of eight Opec+ sources in a Reuters survey said that a modest increase for September would be discussed at the August 3 meeting. The rest said output is likely to be held steady.

A Fox Business news reporter said Saudi Arabia will push Opec+ to increase oil production at the meeting.

“The upward momentums of oil prices has been gradually fading. Once the supply and demand situation shows any sign of further deterioration, oil is likely to lead the decline among commodities,” analysts from Haitong Futures said.

Meanwhile the US on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions of dollars’ in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East Asia as it seeks to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear programme.

Also casting a cloud over the market is the possibility of a visit to Taiwan by US speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, despite Beijing’s warnings against it. The visit would mark the first time a high-profile US official has been on the island in over 25 years, which could escalate tensions between the US and China.

Reuters

Oil prices slip ahead of meetings involving Opec

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Markets
18 hours ago

India set to get more channels to buy cheap Russian oil

State-run refiners such as Indian Oil are warming to the idea of buying from the lesser-known traders
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker but rand extends ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices slip ahead of meetings involving Opec
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Soft commodity rally takes a breather
Markets
5.
Rand steady against rampant dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.