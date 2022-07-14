×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken further as bets on Fed aggression rise

Investors are increasingly accepting the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 19:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand continued its slide against the dollar on Thursday, touching the weakest level last seen in August 2020, while the JSE fell the most in a week as global recession fears intensified.

Markets are now pricing in the possibility of even tighter US monetary policy after worse-than-expected inflation data from the world’s biggest economy, where prices rose 9.1% in the year to end-June...

