×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — July 7 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

07 July 2022 - 23:18
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends as investors shrug off ...
Markets
2.
The chips are up for European markets
Markets
3.
Rand hits weakest level since October 2020 as ...
Markets
4.
JSE firmer, but risks and volatility remain
Markets
5.
Local bond yields leap in rush for safety
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.