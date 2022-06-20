JSE faces red screens from Asia, with eyes on inflation this week
China left its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged as expected
20 June 2022 - 07:45
The JSE is facing red screens from Asian markets on Monday as investors monitor the market’s reaction to the benchmark lending rates from China.
China left its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged as expected...
