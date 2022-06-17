×

Markets

Oil slips despite new Iran sanctions lifting supply fears

Brent crude futures could post their first weekly dip in five weeks

17 June 2022 - 07:43 Arathy Somasekhar and Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: 123RF
Singapore — Oil prices edged lower on Friday as demand concerns emerged following interest rate hikes in the week, though new sanctions on Iran capped the downside.

Brent crude futures fell 47c, or 0.4%, to $119.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $117.02 a barrel, down 57c, or 0.5%.

If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while US crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

“The central banks’ rate hikes are pressuring the oil prices, despite ongoing tight supplies,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, and hinted at even higher borrowing costs to come to tame soaring inflation that is eroding savings and squeezing corporate profits.

Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, as the South American country fights inflation running at more than 60%.

Those moves came on the heels of a 75 basis point rate hike this week by the US Federal Reserve, the highest since 1994.

However, investors remained focused on tight supplies after the US announced new sanctions on Iran.

“The market has been watching negotiations between the West and Iran in anticipation of revival of the nuclear deal in recent months. This brought back into focus the ongoing supply side issues in the market,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals, a step that may aim to raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. 

Reuters

Oil agency predicts big rise in demand in 2023

The IEA said the balance could be upset by tougher sanctions on Russia, a steeper recovery in Chinese demand, supply outages in Libya and limited ...
Markets
1 day ago

Rich countries investing in fossil fuels is ‘delusional’, says UN chief

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some countries are investing in new oil and gas fields, which will worsen pollution and climate change
World
2 days ago

Oil drops as Beijing battles ‘ferocious’ Covid-19 flare

Combined with interest rate hikes, the coronavirus outbreak has dampened hopes of increased Chinese demand
Markets
3 days ago
