MARKET WRAP: JSE hovers lower before Fed minutes Investors remain concerned about hawkish rates rhetoric from most central banks and the possibility of recession

The JSE closed slightly weaker in volatile trade on Wednesday as markets await the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s May meeting for the latest thoughts of the US Federal Reserve.

Investors remain concerned about the global economic outlook, with hawkish rhetoric from most central banks raising fears that aggressive monetary policy tightening could push many countries into recession. New Zealand’s central bank was to hike interest rates, by 50 basis points, on Tuesday...