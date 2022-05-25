Markets JSE muted as investors keep eye on global economic outlook New Zealand’s central bank was the latest to hike interest rates 50 basis points B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed the global economic outlook.

Markets remain concerned about the world's economic outlook, with hawkish rhetoric from central banks raising concern that an aggressive fight against inflation would push many countries into recession. New Zealand’s central bank was the latest to hike interest rates 50 basis points on Tuesday...