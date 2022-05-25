×

Markets

JSE muted as investors keep eye on global economic outlook

New Zealand’s central bank was the latest to hike interest rates 50 basis points

BL Premium
25 May 2022 - 10:58 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed the global economic outlook.

Markets remain concerned about the world's economic outlook, with hawkish rhetoric from central banks raising concern that an aggressive fight against inflation would push many countries into recession. New Zealand’s central bank was the latest to hike interest rates 50 basis points on Tuesday...

BL Premium

