×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

US stocks end lower as weak economic data stoke recession fears

24 May 2022 - 22:31 Stephen Culp
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

New York — The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red on Tuesday as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the US economy into recession dampened investors’ appetite for risk.

All three major US stock indices pared their losses in afternoon trading, with the blue-chip Dow turning positive. Even so, the S&P 500 settled within percentage points of confirming it has been in a bear market since reaching its all-time high on January 3.

“As we step back and acknowledge the primary market catalysts, it’s really been about the Fed pivot and the change in interest rates, which have influenced prices across the capital markets,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve seen some degree of macroeconomic deterioration starting to be manifested in corporate earnings and economic releases.”

Much of the sell-off was driven by a profit warning from Snap, which sent the company’s shares plummeting and sparking contagion throughout the social media segment.

Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Twitter and Pinterest all ended the session lower, as did the broader S&P 500 Communications Services sector .

Global supply chain disruptions have been worsened by Russia’s war with Ukraine and restrictive measures in China to control its latest Covid-19 outbreak, sending inflation to multi-decade highs.

The US Federal Reserve has vowed to aggressively tackle persistent price growth by hiking the cost of borrowing, and minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting, expected on Wednesday, will be parsed by market participants for clues regarding the speed and extent of those actions.

Investors currently expect a series of 50 basis point rate hikes over the next several months, fuelling fears that the central bank could push the economy into recession, a scenario that is increasingly being baked into analyst projections.

“Tomorrow we look to the FOMC [forward open market committee] minutes for any signs that the approach to monetary policy may lean further hawkish or dovish than was laid out at the last meeting,” US Bank Wealth Management’s Northey said.

Data released on Tuesday painted a picture of waning economic momentum, with new home sales plunging and business activity decelerating.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said she expects the ECB deposit rate to be raised at least 50 basis points by the end of September.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.82 points, or 0.16%, to 31,931.06, the S&P 500 lost 31.54 points, or 0.79%, to 3,942.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.83 points, or 2.35%, to 11,264.45.

Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch tumbled after posting a surprise quarterly loss and cutting its annual sales and margins outlook.

Work-from-home darling Zoom Video Communications  jumped following its full-year profit forecast hike due to solid enterprise demand.

Reuters 

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: S&P’s outlook upgrade boosts rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare
Markets
1 hour ago

MARKET WRAP: China’s economic outlook and US earnings hammer JSE

‘Economic uncertainty is immense and while recessions are not the base case, they are a very realistic prospect’, says Craig Erlam of Oanda
Markets
3 hours ago

Bear season beckons as global shares slip

Nasdaq futures lost 2%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap, while S&P 500 futures fell 1.25%
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces struggling markets amid Biden’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows world markets firmer as ...
Markets
3.
JSE falls as rising Chinese Covid-19 cases hit ...
Markets
4.
Three strategies to tackle fear as an investor
Markets
5.
Bear season beckons as global shares slip
Markets

Related Articles

Powell vows Fed will keep raising rates until inflation tamed

News

Lagarde sends strongest signal yet of rates rise in July

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.