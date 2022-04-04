MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker as precious metals miners fall
Thungela Resources was the top performer on the JSE on Monday as investor sentiment continued to be dominated by the war in Ukraine
04 April 2022 - 19:12
Thungela Resources was the top performer on the JSE on Monday, but the precious metals and mining index weighed on the local bourse, which closed slightly weaker. Investor sentiment continued to be dominated by the war in Eastern Europe.
Shares in Thungela Resources, the JSE- and London Stock Exchange-listed coal producer, rose 7.77% to R210.75, bringing gains to 149% so far this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now