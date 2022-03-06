Markets Russia’s resolve to pursue war poses stern test of rand’s resilience B L Premium

The rand, generally regarded as a barometer of investor sentiment towards emerging markets thanks to its liquidity, has proven resilient in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underpinned by firmer commodity prices.

However, the local currency appears poised to succumb to contagion from the war after weakening 1.25% on Friday to 15.3891/$. ..