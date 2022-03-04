Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE tumbles with Naspers falling the most in more than 20 years Global markets also fell as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified B L Premium

The JSE tumbled the most in six weeks on Friday as stocks fell broadly, with Naspers and Prosus leading the losses on the local bourse.

Naspers dropped 10.94% to R1,633.42, the biggest one day loss since September 18 2001, while Naspers fell the most since it first listed in September 2019, down 9.97% to R817...