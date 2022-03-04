MARKET WRAP: JSE tumbles with Naspers falling the most in more than 20 years
Global markets also fell as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified
04 March 2022 - 19:26
The JSE tumbled the most in six weeks on Friday as stocks fell broadly, with Naspers and Prosus leading the losses on the local bourse.
Naspers dropped 10.94% to R1,633.42, the biggest one day loss since September 18 2001, while Naspers fell the most since it first listed in September 2019, down 9.97% to R817...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now