JSE tracks firmer Wall Street closing on Jerome Powell’s less hawkish stance
Powell says it is too soon to conclude how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the US economy
03 March 2022 - 11:14
The JSE hovered around a record high on Thursday morning, tracking positive a Wall Street closing as investors welcomed US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish stance, while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine.
Comments by Powell during his testimony before the House financial services committee on Wednesday improved sentiments after he said he wasn’t expecting to raise interest rates as fast as many had predicted, and was only in favour of a 25-basis-points hike in March...
