Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE takes lead from Asia as European and US equities slump Higher commodity prices are proving an effective buffer but sentiment remains nervous as Russia closes in on Kyiv

The JSE tracked firmer Asian markets on Tuesday though European and US shares were weaker as investors kept a close eye on the war in Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites on Tuesday, while a 64km convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on the capital, Kyiv...