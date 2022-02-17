Markets MARKET WRAP: Investors keep wary eye on mounting Russia-Ukraine tension Buoyant rand holds on to recent gains, strengthening to a three-month high B L Premium

The JSE tracked European and US markets opening lower on Thursday as investors kept a close watch on developments in Ukraine, while the buoyant rand strengthened to a three-month high.

The rand traded in a narrow range for most of the day, hovering around R15 to the dollar, and reached an intraday best of R14.9085/$ for the first time since November 9...