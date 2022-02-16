Rand and JSE firm as risk appetite improves
The rand, regarded as a gauge of risk sentiment, has been resilient against the dollar in the context of heightened market jitters
16 February 2022 - 11:44
The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning, having strengthened from the R15.58 against the dollar reached a week ago.
The rand, regarded as a gauge of risk sentiment, was resilient against the dollar in the context of heightened market jitters about the potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine...
