Markets Rand and JSE firm as risk appetite improves The rand, regarded as a gauge of risk sentiment, has been resilient against the dollar in the context of heightened market jitters

The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning, having strengthened from the R15.58 against the dollar reached a week ago.

The rand, regarded as a gauge of risk sentiment, was resilient against the dollar in the context of heightened market jitters about the potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine...