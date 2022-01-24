MARKET WRAP: Miners lead the JSE sharply lower
The all-share index recorded its biggest drop since the start of the pandemic amid a global sell-off as prospects of higher rates and geopolitical worries weighed on sentiment
24 January 2022 - 19:31
Miners dropped the most on the JSE on Monday as the start of the new trading week saw a general sell-off gather pace, with the all-share index recording its biggest drop since the start of the pandemic.
Stocks retreated, building on losses that started on Friday, linked to the prospects of multiple interest rate hikes in the US, a tech stocks rout and Russia-Ukraine tensions, which escalated over the weekend, adding to the wider market volatility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now