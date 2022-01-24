Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead the JSE sharply lower The all-share index recorded its biggest drop since the start of the pandemic amid a global sell-off as prospects of higher rates and geopolitical worries weighed on sentiment B L Premium

Miners dropped the most on the JSE on Monday as the start of the new trading week saw a general sell-off gather pace, with the all-share index recording its biggest drop since the start of the pandemic.

Stocks retreated, building on losses that started on Friday, linked to the prospects of multiple interest rate hikes in the US, a tech stocks rout and Russia-Ukraine tensions, which escalated over the weekend, adding to the wider market volatility...