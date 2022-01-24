Markets

Gold muted before Fed meeting as inflation jitters boost allure

US will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago

24 January 2022 - 07:25 Asha Sistla
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on its interest rate hikes, while concerns over inflation and Russia-Ukraine discord kept bullion's safe-haven allure intact.

Spot gold was flat at $1,836.21 per ounce by 6.03am. US gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,836.80.

Investors sought cover from worries about a possible extension of US sanctions or new EU measures if Russia attacks Ukraine, “but [gold and silver] face headwinds from [federal open market committee] expectations,” Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

The Fed will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists as the biggest threat to the US economy over the coming year.

The US central bank's federal open market committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet on January 25-26.

Gold is generally seen as an inflationary hedge, but it is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell on Friday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior British minister said on Sunday after the UK accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there.

Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,850 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,860-$1,872 range, according to Reuters's technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver shed 0.3% to $24.15 an ounce. Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,124.21 and platinum was up 0.4% to $1,032.80.

Reuters

Asian shares slide as investors brace for US rates rise

Expectation is for a first move to 0.25% in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Monday as rand holds near R15/$

The local currency has benefited from expectations the Reserve Bank will raise rates this week
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand hits 10-week high ahead of Bank’s rate move

The currency gains after consumer inflation data raises expectations the central bank will increase interest rates
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand hits 10-week high ahead of Bank’s rate move
Markets
2.
These trends will shape the economy and markets ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices retreat from seven-year highs
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as shaky US corporate ...
Markets
5.
Ovex rewards high-volume traders as it closes its ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold heads for weekly gain on safe-haven demand

Markets

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Monday as rand holds near R15/$

Markets

Asian shares slide as investors brace for US rates rise

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.