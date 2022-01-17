These trends will shape the economy and markets in 2022 and beyond

Society in advanced economies is transitioning from neoliberal orthodoxy to an era of “state-sponsored capitalism”. The former is characterised by fiscal prudence and monetary policy dominance, while the latter will seek to use the full combined force of both monetary and fiscal levers to reduce the growth-debilitating inequalities that have emerged as a direct result of neoliberal policies.

The end game is reflation — and no, we are not there yet, despite what the current inflationary episode, on its surface, might suggest.

The extraordinary nature of the Covid-19 recession and pandemic-induced policy response has affected supply and demand in a way that makes it difficult to separate temporary from more persistent inflationary forces.

Chinese markets were challenging last year. However, the country’s rise to core asset class status remains a part of the trends you defined in your secular outlook for 2022. Why is that?

2021 was a momentous year for our strategic call on China.

Back in 2017, we introduced the theme of Chinese assets ascending to a stand-alone core asset class and assigned a 5% strategic allocation to Chinese equities, which constituted the entirety of our strategic allocation to emerging equities.

The thought process behind the decision was clear: if the two major sources of global growth were technology and emerging markets, China was the only place where the two growth engines converged.

However, with the developments in late 2020 — starting with the government pullback of the initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s largest fintech company — there was no doubt that China will not let capital grow exponentially within its borders. The country’s tightening regulatory fist means that the value, not just the valuation, of Chinese equity markets has been impaired.

Does that mean that our strategic case for the asset class is dead? I don’t think so. I believe the Chinese 60/40 portfolio will still be a strong contender during this decade — with emphasis on the 40.

Moreover, the diversification benefits that both Chinese equities and bonds bring remain strong in a world that is becoming bipolar.

If you had to pick one trend that has made it into your Secular Outlook in a big way, what would it be?

A major trend that has become more salient, and which we have included for the first time in this year’s secular outlook, is blockchain technology and the rise of crypto assets. Digital assets and the decentralised systems they are built on will be the foundations for the next digital and internet revolution.

The blockchain revolution will have deep consequences and it is likely to not only disrupt financial services, but also propagate across all sectors of the economy as businesses rely more and more on technology.

One of the prospects of digital asset disruption that stands out is the digitalisation of trust, ensured by the encrypted, non-corruptible nature of the blockchain.