Bitcoin and ether fall as market sell-off over Evergrande widens

Cryptocurrencies caught up in fears over contagion if Chinese property group Evergrande defaults

20 September 2021 - 19:56 Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saikat Chatterjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
New York — Cryptocurrency prices sank on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande’s troubles spread across financial markets.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled to $42,453.97, its lowest level since August 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7.4% at $43,745. It hit a near four-month high above $52,000 on September 6.

Smaller rival ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 10% below $3,000 for the first time since early August. It was last down 7.6% at $3,071.

Market capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market dropped 10% on Monday to under $1.94-trillion, from last Saturday’s $2.17-trillion.

The loss in the value of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has surged and some investment banks have ramped up their forecasts for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

“It’s red, red, red across the board today as the cryptocurrency markets follow the downturn being seen in traditional markets as China battles a highly contagious property market crisis,” said Tim Frost, CEO at Yield App, a financial technology company that enables users to invest in decentralised finance.

“Bitcoin has lost support at the $44,000 mark and looks set to test its $39,000 floor. If it falls through here we can expect a significant correction to come,” he said.

Bitcoin shorts in the futures markets have increased to 1,187 contracts, the largest since early August, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Markets
Companies
Companies
