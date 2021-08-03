MARKET WRAP: China tech blows take shine off otherwise bright JSE
Banks fared best on the day, with Capitec leading gains in the sector
03 August 2021 - 19:07
Naspers dragged the JSE lower amid fresh concerns over China’s determined crackdown on tech companies, while global markets were mixed as investors worry that rising Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant will hamper economic growth.
Naspers, which owns 29% of Chinese internet giant Tencent via its global investment vehicle, Prosus, fell the most since last Tuesday after China’s actions against private enterprises threatened to spread to the entire online entertainment industry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now