Markets MARKET WRAP: China tech blows take shine off otherwise bright JSE Banks fared best on the day, with Capitec leading gains in the sector BL PREMIUM

Naspers dragged the JSE lower amid fresh concerns over China’s determined crackdown on tech companies, while global markets were mixed as investors worry that rising Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant will hamper economic growth.

Naspers, which owns 29% of Chinese internet giant Tencent via its global investment vehicle, Prosus, fell the most since last Tuesday after China’s actions against private enterprises threatened to spread to the entire online entertainment industry...