WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 July 2021 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

“We like Reinet, it’s a little bit boring and I guess very safe. We think the rand has appreciated to a level where it’s closer to fair value and there has been a lot of positive political development. Reinet trades at a 42% discount to NAV, a quality asset and it’s weaned itself off of its smoking habit.”

How to make a small fortune

Small-cap funds make up just R5.8bn of investment into unit trusts. And many investors will regret not investing more
Companies
1 week ago

Why Reinet is still not smoking hot

Reinet may have much less puff from British American Tobacco now, but angst over its lack of diversification is high
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Johann Rupert’s Reinet recovers from Covid-19 setback

Investment company reports 22.3% increase in net asset value
Companies
1 month ago

Non-addictive nicotine levels in cigarettes would harm BAT share

The idea of cutting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes has been an albatross around the neck of BAT for years
Companies
2 months ago

Drones lessen grid’s bird toll

Regular casualties include several vulnerable or threatened bird species
Business
2 months ago
