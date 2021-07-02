Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 July 2021 - 09:53
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.
“We like Reinet, it’s a little bit boring and I guess very safe. We think the rand has appreciated to a level where it’s closer to fair value and there has been a lot of positive political development. Reinet trades at a 42% discount to NAV, a quality asset and it’s weaned itself off of its smoking habit.”
