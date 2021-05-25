Johan Rupert’s Reinet recovers from Covid-19 setback
Reinet Investments, an investment outfit chaired by Johan Rupert, has reported a 22.3% increase in net asset value in the year to end-March as the value its investments in UK-based financial services group Pension Insurance Corporation (PensCorp) and British American Tobacco (BAT) rose.
PensCorp now accounts for the biggest share of Reinet’s net asset value at 51.2%, from 36.8% a year ago. BAT has fallen to the second place, accounting for the third of the value, down from 40.9% a year earlier.
The net asset value rose to €5.4bn during the review, Reinet said in a statement on Tuesday. The value of its investment in PensCorp rose to €2.75bn from €1.61bn, after Reinet increased its shareholding in the company from 46.4% to 49.5%.
During 2020, PensCorp also concluded seven new business transactions with total premiums of £5.6bn.
“PensCorp continues to grow, writing some £5.6nbn of new business in 2020, assets under management increasing to £49.6bn, with policyholders increasing to over 273,500,” the company said in a statement.
BAT’s share price increased on the London Stock Exchange from £27.55 to £27.74, helping to lift investment value from €1.826bn from €1.802bn. The pound also strengthened against the euro in the review period.
At the halfway mark, the fallout of the Covid-19 had weighed on Reinet as Covid-19-induced volatility hit BAT share price early in 2020 before it subsequently recovered.
Reinet has declared a dividend of €0.25 per share, which represents a 31.6% from a year ago period.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.