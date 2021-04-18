Drones lessen grid’s bird toll
Regular casualties include several vulnerable or threatened bird species
18 April 2021 - 00:02
Eskom and a wildlife conservation group have been working for nearly 25 years to reduce the number of birds killed or maimed by the high-voltage power lines that criss-cross SA.
Regular casualties include several vulnerable or threatened bird species such as cranes, vultures, bustards and migratory waterfowl — heavy-bodied birds with limited manoeuvrability, which makes it difficult for them to take swift evasive action to avoid crashing into power lines...
