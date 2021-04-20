Companies / Industrials Non-addictive nicotine levels in cigarettes would harm BAT share The idea of cutting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes has been an albatross around the neck of BAT for years BL PREMIUM

British American Tobacco (BAT) shares shed more than 7% on Tuesday, logging their worst one-day decline in more than a year, on a report that the Biden administration is mulling proposals to cut the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.

The proposals, if carried out, could undermine sales prospects for multinational global tobacco companies. BAT shares dropped to R537.63, wiping off just more than R80bn in market value on Tuesday...