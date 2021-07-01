Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Chip manufacturers and Ferrari

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments, and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

01 July 2021 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Chip Manufacturers as his stock pick of the day, and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari.

McCurrie said: “Any chip manufacturer, there’s such a shortage of chips worldwide, they’re expanding their capacity and they are going to make a killing.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Ferrari because they’re going the electrical route and they've just appointed Benedetto Vigna who’s a semiconductor man — he’s a chip-man and he's been appointed the new CEO of Ferrari. Yes it's going to take a bit of time but they're going to zoom away.”

