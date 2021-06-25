Ferrari reveals 296 GTB, its first V6 engine for the road

Ferrari has a new car. The 296 GTB, as it’s called, extends a long-awaited shift towards electrification for the brand, which started with the 2013 LaFerrari, a hybrid hypercar equipped with the F1-derived HY-KERS system, which combines an electric motor and a V12 motor.

In June 2019, the black-horse brand revealed a follow up when it launched the SF90, which became the first ever Ferrari to feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture of an internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors.

The 296 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) ushers in another milestone — Ferrari’s first V6 engine for the road. It doesn’t replace the V8-powered 488 Tributo range, but instead complements and expands the offering with a new “bambino” that’s 50mm shorter than the F8 Tributo.

In truth, the last Fezza with a six-chamber heart was the Dino, which ended production in 1967, but this vintage chariot was categorised as a track-weapon. Thus the 296 GTB, which also reflects the name of the 1958 Dino 296 S, becomes the first-ever Ferrari for the road, with half a V12.

This new, mid-to-rear-mounted and internally-developed 3.0 V6 engine has some impressive numbers: a total system output of 610kW at 8,000rpm Max and turbos that spin up to 180,000rpm. Along with a 122kW electric motor, they drive the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It also has a full-electric mode range of 25km at speeds of up to 135km/h.

The electric juice can be topped up through a home wallbox or public charging infrastructure and the car features typical EV protocols such as energy recuperation.

Performance credentials for the new car are a 0-100km/h sprint of 2.9 sec and top speed of 330km/h.