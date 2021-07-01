Companies / Management CSG upbeat about turnaround even as Covid-19 tears into demand for services Revenue from continuing operations fell more than a quarter in CSG's year to end-March, as Covid-19 shuttered offices and hit demand for staff BL PREMIUM

Services group CSG Holdings says turnaround efforts in its embattled security division helped it to return to profit in its year to end-March, even as revenue came under severe pressure as Covid-19 shuttered offices and hit demand for staffing services and facilities management.

Revenue from continuing operations fell 26% to R1.3bn in the group’s year to end-March, but it reported a R51.72m profit, from R79.24m previously, bolstered by R48.55m in proceeds from the sale of underperforming 7Arrows Security...