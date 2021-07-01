CSG upbeat about turnaround even as Covid-19 tears into demand for services
Revenue from continuing operations fell more than a quarter in CSG's year to end-March, as Covid-19 shuttered offices and hit demand for staff
01 July 2021 - 08:35
Services group CSG Holdings says turnaround efforts in its embattled security division helped it to return to profit in its year to end-March, even as revenue came under severe pressure as Covid-19 shuttered offices and hit demand for staffing services and facilities management.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 26% to R1.3bn in the group’s year to end-March, but it reported a R51.72m profit, from R79.24m previously, bolstered by R48.55m in proceeds from the sale of underperforming 7Arrows Security...
