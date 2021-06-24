Markets JSE muted as investors markets wait and see Fed chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that inflation fears should be temporary BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning as investors digested commentary from the US Federal Reserve officials this week.

Markets have been struggling for direction after a sharp sell-off last week. Comments from the Fed’s officials this week helped calm investors’ concerns, with the JSE snapping a five-day losing streak on Wednesday. Fed chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that inflation fears should be temporary...