WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and Standard Bank

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

22 June 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIELVFUNG

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose AngloGold Ashanti as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Standard Bank.

Kunze said: “I’m going to go with the AngloGold Ashanti, just from an inflation point of view, it’s a little bit of a tick up, it’s coming back in a little bit of a risk-off the last few days and I think something like AngloGold Ashanti ... is worth a stay at these levels.”

Smith said: “I’m heading for Standard Bank ... It’s trading at a 1.1 price to book, which is probably the right way of looking at the banks. Its five-year median on that is 1.61, so I think it has about 30% upside from where it’s at the moment.”

