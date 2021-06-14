Markets JSE firms before US Fed meeting this week Most analysts expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest-rates unchanged at record lows BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday Morning along with its global peers, as investors’ focus this week turns to the US Federal Reserve.

US inflation, which hit its highest level in 12 years in May on an annual basis, has been the theme in the markets so far in 2021, with the Fed constantly indicating that higher inflation would be transitory...