Markets

Oil stays near multiyear highs on improved forecasts as travel curbs lifted

Vehicle traffic is returning to prepandemic levels in North America and more aircraft are flying

14 June 2021 - 07:39 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO

Tokyo — Oil prices held near multiyear highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as increased Covid-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs.

Brent crude was up 14c, or 0.2%, at $72.83 by 3.23am. It rose 1.1% last week and hit the highest since May 2019 of $73.09 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate was also up 14c, or 0.2%, at $71.05 a barrel, after reaching the highest since October 2018 at $71.24 on Friday and rising 1.9% on the week.

Vehicle traffic is returning to prepandemic levels in North America and much of Europe and more aircraft are in the air as lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of gains for the oil benchmarks.

Opec and allies, known as Opec+, need to increase output to meet recovering demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Friday.

The Opec+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020.

“Opec+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the IEA said.

Goldman Sachs said last week it expects Brent to rise to $80 per barrel this summer as the rollout of inoculations boosts economic activity worldwide.

US oil rigs rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.

It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.

Reuters

Global shares stay near record highs as Fed expected to stick to dovish stance

Nikkei rises while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slips
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold dips to one-and-a-half-week low as investors await Fed cues

Market anticipates a modest move towards tapering talk, causing investors to reduce bullion, analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand has worst week since February as some inflation fears remain

Government bonds, however, maintained their firmer bias
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has worst week since February ...
Markets
2.
Flat JSE trails global counterparts
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and McDonald’s
Markets
4.
Global markets keep on climbing
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why Treasury rejected DA’s pension proposal
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.