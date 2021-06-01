WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and AVI

Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose AVI.

Hansjee said: “I like FirstRand, it’s one of the more quality plays in the SA banking sector. It has good franchises in FNB, which has got a strong ecosystem in eBucks, which helps retain its customers and also help them to spend.”

Duys said: “A company which I really like is AVI. I think AVI generates excellent cash flows and it’s got a history of paying back very good dividends, but also special dividends every now and again. And I think in this current environment where there is a lack of perhaps M&A opportunities or lack of growth, this quality management team will probably look to get more capital back to shareholders.”