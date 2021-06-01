Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and AVI
Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose AVI.
Hansjee said: “I like FirstRand, it’s one of the more quality plays in the SA banking sector. It has good franchises in FNB, which has got a strong ecosystem in eBucks, which helps retain its customers and also help them to spend.”
Duys said: “A company which I really like is AVI. I think AVI generates excellent cash flows and it’s got a history of paying back very good dividends, but also special dividends every now and again. And I think in this current environment where there is a lack of perhaps M&A opportunities or lack of growth, this quality management team will probably look to get more capital back to shareholders.”
