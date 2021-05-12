Markets JSE firms as investors digest inflation threats The local market rises as global peers have a mixed showing after Tuesday’s sell-off in equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed after Tuesday’s sell-off in equities amid inflation concerns.

The JSE fell the most in four weeks on Tuesday as surging commodity prices raised concern about inflation amid the signs of economic recovery from the pandemic, with many expecting that it will force central banks to act sooner...