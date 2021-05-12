Gold slips as traders await US inflation data

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by higher US treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited US consumer price data due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,826.89/oz by 3.13am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,826.20.

“The dollar has strengthened a little bit ... if the inflation rate is higher than expected, it could encourage central banks to consider tightening their monetary policies faster than expected,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The dollar index was up 0.3%, making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

Concerns of a potential acceleration in inflation dragged down the US currency to a more than two-month low in the previous session.

The US consumer price data due at 12.30pm GMT is keenly awaited by market participants to gauge inflationary pressure.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields scaled a more than one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.

Fed officials grappled on Tuesday with April’s unexpectedly weak employment growth, maintaining faith in the US economic recovery but acknowledging the pace of the jobs recovery may prove choppier than expected.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings surged to a record in March, reiterating that a shortage of workers was hampering job growth, even as nearly 10-million Americans are looking for employment.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,944.02/oz. Silver fell 1.1% to $27.34/oz, while platinum slipped 0.7% to $1,226.82.

