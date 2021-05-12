Markets

Gold slips as traders await US inflation data

The metal is weighed down by higher US treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar

12 May 2021 - 07:55 Shreyansi Singh
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by higher US treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited US consumer price data due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,826.89/oz by 3.13am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,826.20.

“The dollar has strengthened a little bit ... if the inflation rate is higher than expected, it could encourage central banks to consider tightening their monetary policies faster than expected,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The dollar index was up 0.3%, making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

Concerns of a potential acceleration in inflation dragged down the US currency to a more than two-month low in the previous session.

The US consumer price data due at 12.30pm GMT is keenly awaited by market participants to gauge inflationary pressure.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields scaled a more than one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.

Fed officials grappled on Tuesday with April’s unexpectedly weak employment growth, maintaining faith in the US economic recovery but acknowledging the pace of the jobs recovery may prove choppier than expected.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings surged to a record in March, reiterating that a shortage of workers was hampering job growth, even as nearly 10-million Americans are looking for employment.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,944.02/oz. Silver fell 1.1% to $27.34/oz, while platinum slipped 0.7% to $1,226.82. 

Reuters

Asian shares slide to seven-week low

Surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the US prompt markets to bet on earlier rate increases and higher bond yields
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil prices down as worries about pipeline outage fade

The Colonial Pipeline hopes to substantially restore operations by the end of the week after a cyberattack closed it down
Markets
19 hours ago

Tech giants continue tumbling, forcing global markets lower

With talk of tighter regulation from China, tech heavyweights Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent all fell more than 3%
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is why investors are backing the soaring rand
Markets
2.
Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — JD.com
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE as all ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and tech stocks take toll, ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Wednesday as inflation fears reign

Markets

Market data — May 11 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Miners and tech stocks take toll, with all share falling the most ...

Markets

This is why investors are backing the soaring rand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.