Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
22 April 2021 - 12:19
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.
"I'm going for Richmond, you know even before the coronavirus was around I had thought that you might see a bit of a speed change in terms of luxury consumer demand but it hasn't really changed and we've seen a lot of uh uptick more recently."
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.