WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

22 April 2021 - 12:19 Business Day TV
Picture: Bloomberg/Simon Dawson
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.

"I'm going for Richmond, you know even before the coronavirus was around I had thought that you might see a bit of a speed change in terms of luxury consumer demand but it hasn't really changed and we've seen a lot of uh uptick more recently."

