WATCH: Stock picks — Alibaba and LVMH

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities is looking at luxury stocks such as LVMH.

Smith said: “I’ve gone back and forward a little bit on this one but I think I’m going to say Alibaba. They are still looking incredibly cheap and it’s going to be a bit volatile, but I think there are going to be a couple of bumps along the way and I think it offers great value at these levels.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for the summer of love, I think people are going to spend like mad and do some revenge spending as a vaccine roll-out gathers pace and people feel more confident. I’m talking northern hemisphere and I’m going for luxury, I think LVMH and companies like that are going to benefit from the spending.”