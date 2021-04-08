Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 April 2021 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Investec Property Fund's Durban office in Umlhanga. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec Property Fund's Durban office in Umlhanga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“We like Investec Property Fund. It’s one where the local portfolio is defensive. If you look at rental collections in the pandemic, it’s been 94% in Europe and probably closer to 99% in SA. They’re still maintaining a 95% payout ratio and we like the recycling into logistics into the European platform, which has proven to be resilient.”

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Women lead global effort to save lives but still not empowered to make big decisions

Companies that value diversity and have leaders focused on people and culture are companies with the best growth prospects
Opinion
23 hours ago

The 5 property shares to buy

After a torrid 2020, some property stocks are poised for recovery and many have resolved to pay a cash dividend
Money & Investing
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand flat as bonds weaken ahead of Ramaphosa update

Stats SA data shows total employment in the fourth quarter of 2020 dropped 5.8% year on year
Markets
1 week ago

Survivors and strugglers of Covid year

Some sectors thrived, but many key sources of employment did not
Business
1 week ago

Investec Property Fund counts on Europe PEL as Covid-19 weighs on SA portfolio

Its pan-European logistics platform is expected to rise due to strong leasing activity
Companies
2 weeks ago

