WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
08 April 2021 - 08:50
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“We like Investec Property Fund. It’s one where the local portfolio is defensive. If you look at rental collections in the pandemic, it’s been 94% in Europe and probably closer to 99% in SA. They’re still maintaining a 95% payout ratio and we like the recycling into logistics into the European platform, which has proven to be resilient.”
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
