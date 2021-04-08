WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“We like Investec Property Fund. It’s one where the local portfolio is defensive. If you look at rental collections in the pandemic, it’s been 94% in Europe and probably closer to 99% in SA. They’re still maintaining a 95% payout ratio and we like the recycling into logistics into the European platform, which has proven to be resilient.”