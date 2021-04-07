Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Rio Tinto

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 April 2021 - 09:34 Business Day TV
A Fortescue Metals Group mine in Australia. Picture: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON
A Fortescue Metals Group mine in Australia. Picture: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Rio Tinto as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go offshore, we just recently added Rio Tinto to our list offshore and the market is telling you that iron ore prices have run a little too hard. I know prices are at 80% in the last year-end; I think that’s why Rio is trading on a PE [price-earnings ratio] of around seven times, which is very very cheap.”

