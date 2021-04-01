MARKET WRAP: Gains by Naspers and Prosus boost JSE
Better than expected PMI data from a number of countries, including SA, also drove positive sentiment
01 April 2021 - 18:07
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Thursday, with Naspers and Prosus pushing the local bourse higher, while banks and financials performed the worst on the day.
Naspers, which, through its subsidiary Prosus, owns nearly a third of Chinese e-commerce and gaming group Tencent, rose the most since January 25, up 5.5% to R3,719. Prosus, which has its primary listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange, also gained the most since January 25, adding 5.27% to R1,729.52. Naspers gained 16.97% and Prosus 2.3% in the first quarter of 2021...
