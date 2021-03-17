Markets JSE likely to open lower in line with global markets The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at historical lows, but its comments on inflation will be closely monitored BL PREMIUM

The JSE could open lower on Wednesday morning while the rand, which is the proxy of sentiment towards emerging markets, held steady against the dollar as investors looked to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday night.

The world’s most influential central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at historical lows, but its language on how inflation is likely to pan out in the coming months will be closely monitored...