MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central bank meetings
The banks index dragged the JSE all share lower, while platinum miners gained the most on the day
16 March 2021 - 18:38
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday, with some caution in the markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. The banks index dragged the local bourse lower, while platinum miners performed best on the day
Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the Fed to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday...
