MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high as markets cheer US stimulus

JSE at record high as markets cheer US stimulus The rand was relatively steady throughout the day, reaching an intraday best of R14.8625/$, its best level in a week

The JSE closed at a record high on Thursday, tracking firmer global markets as investors cheered the passing of the US Covid-19 relief bill, which boosted appetite for riskier assets. Gold miners and industrials fared best.

US President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle on Wednesday, with the House of Representatives giving final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history...