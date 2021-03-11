MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high as markets cheer US stimulus
The rand was relatively steady throughout the day, reaching an intraday best of R14.8625/$, its best level in a week
11 March 2021 - 18:37
The JSE closed at a record high on Thursday, tracking firmer global markets as investors cheered the passing of the US Covid-19 relief bill, which boosted appetite for riskier assets. Gold miners and industrials fared best.
US President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle on Wednesday, with the House of Representatives giving final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now