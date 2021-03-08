Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners boost JSE while tech stocks weigh Global equity markets remain volatile and mixed, while oil rises to a one-year high BL PREMIUM

The JSE eked out small gains on Monday while global markets remained mixed as investors digested the threat of rising inflation in economies beginning to recover a little faster than expected from the hit they took from the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020 on Monday, after an important Saudi oil site came under attack on Sunday. While such assaults rarely result in extensive damage, their frequency has created unease in the oil markets...