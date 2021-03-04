Markets JSE slips on rising US bond yields Higher yields could trigger illiquidity in the market and that could have spillover effects and a negative effect across other markets, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed. Investors are bracing for a renewed round of stocks and bond volatility after a surge in US treasury yields dragged down equities again.

Global equity stocks remain significantly vulnerable to higher yields, said Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes...