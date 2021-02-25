Special Reports budget 2021 MIKE SCHÜSSLER: SA’s big budget secret Don’t let the budget PR fool you: SA’s problem is that the government spends too much. That’s not about to change BL PREMIUM

Each year, after the finance minister delivers his budget, analysts, business and political parties give us their views on what it means. Included in their presentations are numbers and graphs that the National Treasury has most helpfully provided.

It’s the same each year: a PR exercise that leads many commentators down the garden path, while analysts in the fixed-income market, and those who do their own investigations, are drowned out by the noise...