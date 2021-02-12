Markets JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Friday Many Asian bourses are closed for the lunar new year with sentiment generally subdued as investors consider recent gains for equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE All Share faces muted Asian markets on Friday morning, with those bourses open lower, as investors consider the outlook for the global economy.

Equities have been supported recently by the prospect of hefty stimulus in the US and the ongoing rollout, though analysts have noted some consolidation as investors consider whether some stocks may be overbought...